Library Unlocks the Past: Handwritten Text Recognition Introduced in Australia

The National Library of Australia is breaking new ground, having successfully implemented a technology that turns handwritten documents into machine-readable text. This innovation, dubbed Handwritten Text Recognition (HTR), will unlock the words of both famous and everyday Australians, making them readily accessible on Trove, the library’s online database.

Unveiling Historical Narratives

Approximately 10,000 digitized handwritten documents have already undergone this transformation. These documents hold the personal reflections of esteemed personalities such as Captain Cook, Jane Austen, Banjo Patterson, former Prime Minister Sir Robert Menzies, and General Sir John Monash. Notably, the collections also feature documents penned by the first two women elected to the Australian federal parliament, Dame Enid Lyons and Dame Dorothy Tangney. The Australian Joint Project (AJCP) also contributes a significant portion of the transformed documents, encapsulating the voices of everyday Australians.

A Leap Forward in Accessibility

Dr. Marie-Louise Ayres, the Director-General of the National Library, has expressed her excitement about the potential this technology holds for Australians. She believes that the HTR will allow the general public to engage with these collections in unprecedented ways, fostering closer ties with the nation’s rich historical tapestry. Since 2009, a similar technology has been deployed to correct texts from Australian newspapers, proving instrumental in improving the accessibility and readability of historical resources.

Plans for Future Expansion

The Library has plans to gradually extend the application of HTR to other manuscript collections available on Trove. This move underscores the commitment of the institution to leveraging technology to democratize access to historical documents. However, the library has been clear that the content available reflects the views of the authors and does not represent institutional positions. This caveat serves as a timely reminder that while technology can help us access the past, the interpretation of that past remains a human undertaking.