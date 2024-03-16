Libby Mettam Promises to Reopen Iconic Horizontal Falls Tours, Boosting WA Tourism

In a significant political stance, WA Liberal Leader Libby Mettam has committed to reversing the state government's controversial decision to close the renowned Horizontal Falls boat tours, a move that has implications for local tourism and the broader Western Australian economy. This pledge comes amid concerns from the Tourism Council WA and local businesses about the potential fallout from restricting access to one of the region's most unique natural attractions.

Advertisment

Understanding the Decision

The Western Australian government recently announced plans to ban boat tours through the Horizontal Falls, citing environmental concerns and the need to preserve the natural wonder for future generations. This decision has sparked a heated debate among stakeholders, with many arguing that the tours are a vital component of the Kimberley region's tourism industry. Tourism Council WA CEO Evan Hall has been vocal about the detrimental effects such a closure could have, emphasizing the global appeal of Horizontal Falls and its significance in attracting international visitors.

Libby Mettam's Countermove

Advertisment

In response to the government's announcement, Libby Mettam has taken a firm stand, promising to overturn the ban if she is elected Premier. Mettam's commitment underscores the importance of the tourism sector to Western Australia's economy and acknowledges the concerns of local businesses that rely on the influx of tourists drawn by the Horizontal Falls experience. Her stance has received backing from various sectors, indicating widespread opposition to the government's proposed restrictions.

The Impact on Local Tourism

The closure of Horizontal Falls to boat tours represents not just a loss of a popular tourist attraction but also a significant blow to the local economy. Operators who have spent years building their businesses around the falls fear for their future, while the broader community is concerned about the loss of employment and economic activity. The debate over the falls highlights a broader conversation about balancing environmental preservation with economic development, a challenge that regions rich in natural beauty frequently face.

The promise by Libby Mettam to reopen Horizontal Falls to boat tours has ignited a beacon of hope for many in Western Australia's tourism industry. As the region grapples with the implications of this contentious decision, the outcome of Mettam's political gamble could have far-reaching consequences for the Kimberley's natural wonders and its people. The controversy surrounding Horizontal Falls serves as a reminder of the delicate interplay between conservation efforts and the livelihoods dependent on nature's marvels. As the story unfolds, the eyes of the world will be watching, eager to see how Western Australia navigates these turbulent waters.