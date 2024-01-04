LG Electronics Rekindles ‘Life’s Good’ Philosophy Amid Global Challenges

LG Electronics, a global powerhouse in consumer electronics since 1958, is reinvigorating its enduring ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy in response to a post-COVID-19 world marked by low-growth trends and significant international shifts. Originally conceived in 1998 in Australia, the ‘Life’s Good’ slogan has evolved from a branding exercise into a global commitment synonymous with LG’s dedication to enhancing lives through innovation.

Reviving ‘Life’s Good’ in Challenging Times

As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, LG is reviving its ‘Life’s Good’ message to inspire optimism. The company champions ‘brave optimism,’ encouraging individuals to face hardships with a positive mindset, fostering belief in a better tomorrow amidst adversity. LG’s products, including the LG Boom Speaker, LG Tone Free Fit, LG Gram, LG StandbyME, and LG Styler, embody the firm’s innovative approach to consumer electronics. These products are designed to support active lifestyles and personal growth, reflecting the ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy.

A Global Campaign for Optimism

LG has launched a worldwide campaign to disseminate its message of optimism, featuring a brand film by Danish filmmaker Nicolai Fuglsig titled ‘Life’s Good When You Dive in Smile First.’ The film, which has garnered significant viewership on YouTube and Instagram, showcases the transformative power of optimism. The campaign includes collaborations with influential figures like Willow Smith, Cody Simpson, and Jenny Park, who embody ‘brave optimism’ through their respective career paths and personal challenges.

LG at CES 2024: Innovations that Enhance Lives

LG Electronics is set to present its latest range of innovative products at CES 2024, including the expanded LG Labs zone. The company plans to display products like the LG CineBeam Qube, LG gram Fold, LG XBOOM, LG StanbyMe Go, LG tiiun mini, and brid.zzz by LG Labs. LG’s 2024 OLED TV lineup, featuring a new AI processor for superior visuals, audio, and personalization, will also be showcased. The commitment to innovation, encapsulated in their ‘Pioneering DNA,’ continues to drive LG’s mission of improving lives.