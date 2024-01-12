en English
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus made headlines at the Tokyo Auto Salon with the unveiling of the LBX Morizo RR Concept, a high-performance hatch version of its LBX SUV. The concept car is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine borrowed from the updated 2024 Toyota GR Yaris, churning out an impressive 224kW and 400Nm of torque. However, this new concept from Lexus doesn’t just replicate its Toyota cousin. It introduces an eight-speed Direct Shift Transmission, front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, and subtle visual modifications for a distinctively ‘sleeper’ aesthetic.

The Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept: A New Chapter in Performance

The LBX Morizo RR Concept is more than just a concept car; it’s a testament to Toyota’s legendary performance DNA with the potential to move into production. This world debutant at the Tokyo Auto Salon showcases a turbocharged and intercooled in-line three-cylinder engine that delivers a maximum 305 DIN hp/224 kW. Power is delivered to all four wheels through an electronic control system and a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyoda had a significant influence on the design of this concept car. The LBX Morizo RR Concept features unique details including Morizo’s signature yellow color, unique front and rear bumpers, larger wheel arch moldings, concept-specific 19-inch aluminum wheels, and yellow brake calipers.

The Lexus LBX: A New Entrant in the Luxury SUV Market

The Lexus LBX, based on the Yaris Cross platform, is slated to hit the Australian market in the first half of 2024, with hybrid power under the hood. It will feature a 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid engine capable of generating 100kW output.

The Lexus LBX will be offered in two trim levels – Luxury and Sport Luxury, with detailed pricing information to be released closer to its launch. Whether the LBX Morizo RR Concept will see the light of day in production form remains unclear, but Lexus has not outrightly denied the possibility. This concept car, with its unique design elements and performance specs, is sure to excite automobile enthusiasts worldwide.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

