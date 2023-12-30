Lexus Makes an Impressive Comeback in Australia with Sales Nearly Doubling

The automotive landscape in Australia has witnessed a triumphant return from Lexus in 2023, following a rigorous year of challenges in 2022 that saw a substantial 23.7% drop in sales. The dip was primarily due to a series of model range renewals, coupled with unavoidable supply shortages. However, as the sun set on November 2023, Lexus had a reason to celebrate as sales figures had nearly doubled compared to the previous year.

The Catalysts for Lexus’ Resurgence

This commendable resurgence can be partially credited to the introduction of new generation models such as the RX and the facelifted UX. These models have not just made a mark, but have become highly sought-after in their respective segments. The RX, a large SUV, witnessed a staggering 92.4% growth in sales, successfully outpacing rivals such as the Mercedes Benz GLE wagon, Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC90, and Audi Q7. The UX, a compact luxury SUV, also saw a remarkable 103.9% increase in sales, solidifying Lexus’ place in the compact luxury segment.

Other Lexus Models Join the Performance Parade

While the RX and UX made headlines, other vehicles in the Lexus range were not far behind when it came to performance. The Toyota LandCruiser based LX and the mid-size NX SUV have also relished substantial growth. The LX sales, in particular, were up by a whopping 252%, and the NX experienced an impressive 114.5% rise. Lexus is poised to further enrich its lineup with the impending addition of the all-new GX, a luxurious variant of the new generation Toyota Prado, sparking anticipation of continued sales success.

Outshining Rivals and Setting New Benchmarks

Besides the successful SUV lineup, other Lexus models like the ES sedan and the LC coupe have stepped up their game, more than doubling their sales and registering a 68.4% increase, respectively. This growth trajectory has helped Lexus surpass its Swedish rival, Volvo, in sales, while gradually closing the gap with Audi. With such a remarkable turnaround, the company’s future sales trajectory in 2024 has become a point of keen interest for industry observers and competitors alike.