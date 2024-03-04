Leschenault Fire Station Eyes Upgrades After Shire Vote, Heralding New Era for Volunteer Brigade

It might seem like a setup for a joke— a fire station so old its foundations are crumbling from damp. However, for the Leschenault Bush Fire Brigade, this situation is far from humorous. The brigade's facility, which has surpassed its four-decade lifespan, might soon see the long-awaited upgrades after the Shire of Harvey's recent endorsement of a new funding plan on February 27.

Captain Mick Papalia shared insights into the brigade's growing pains, highlighting the increase in membership to 50, including 10 women, and the lack of adequate facilities to accommodate this expansion. The station's humble beginnings with just two truck bays and a toilet have evolved, but not sufficiently to meet modern needs or to combat the structural issues posed by rising damp.

Decades of Dedication and Deterioration

Over the years, the Leschenault Bush Fire Brigade station has expanded modestly, now comprising a meeting room, training room, and kitchen, alongside its original facilities. Despite these improvements, the station struggles with space constraints, outdated facilities, and the significant challenge of addressing the damp undermining its foundation. This has prompted the brigade to seek substantial upgrades, a mission bolstered by the brigade members' longstanding commitment to the station's maintenance and community service.

A New Funding Horizon

The Shire of Harvey's council meeting on February 27 marked a pivotal moment for the brigade, with the council voting 10-1 in favor of applying for a self-supporting loan of $1 million to $1.2 million from the Western Australian Treasury Corporation. This loan, hoped to be serviced over two years through the Department of Fire and Emergency Services via the Local Government Grants Scheme, represents a significant step towards the station's renovation, a move previously supported through similar financing for the Harvey Emergency Services facilities in 2014. This funding model showcases the council's commitment to revitalizing essential community services through strategic financial planning.

Looking Towards a Bittersweet Upgrade

With the council's endorsement, Captain Papalia expresses hope for the successful acquisition of funds, albeit with mixed feelings given the station's historical and emotional significance to the brigade. The potential upgrades promise a much-needed revitalization of the facility, ensuring it can accommodate the growing brigade and its evolving needs. However, this change also represents the end of an era for a station steeped in local heritage and memories, highlighting the delicate balance between preserving history and progressing towards modernity.

As the Leschenault Bush Fire Brigade stands on the brink of significant change, the community reflects on the station's legacy and its future role. The anticipated upgrades not only signify an improvement in operational capacity and member amenities but also underscore the enduring spirit of volunteerism and resilience that has defined the brigade for decades. In this moment of transition, the brigade looks forward to writing a new chapter in its storied history, equipped with the facilities to face the challenges of tomorrow.