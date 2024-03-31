Les Twentyman: Remembering the Champion of Melbourne's West and His Transformative Legacy

Les Twentyman, a revered social worker and advocate for youth and social justice, passed away at 76, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and community support in Melbourne's western suburbs. His foundation has been pivotal in providing education and outreach programs to vulnerable young Victorians, earning accolades from diverse quarters, including politicians and local communities. Twentyman's work notably included saving the Western Bulldogs football club, showcasing his commitment to his community's socio-economic upliftment.

Early Life and the Foundation's Birth

Les Twentyman grew up in Braybrook, Melbourne, as the eldest of five children in a family that ran a fruit shop. His early experiences in a working-class suburb shaped his lifelong dedication to social justice. In 1989, he founded the Les Twentyman Foundation, focusing on assisting at-risk youth through various programs, including education support and sports. His efforts garnered him the Victorian of the Year award in 2006 and an Order of Australia in 1994, underscoring his significant contributions to society.

Impact Beyond the Foundation

Twentyman's influence extended beyond his foundation. His role in preventing the merger of the Western Bulldogs with Fitzroy in 1989 exemplifies his broader commitment to Melbourne's west. As a master networker, he ensured continued funding for his programs from private donors, emphasizing the importance of community support in social work. His advocacy for alternatives to incarceration for teenage offenders further highlights his progressive approach to social justice issues affecting the youth.

Legacy and Continuing Influence

Les Twentyman's passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from individuals whose lives he touched, politicians, and community leaders, all acknowledging his profound impact on Melbourne's western suburbs. His work has set a benchmark for community engagement and support, inspiring future generations to continue advocating for social justice. As the community mourns his loss, the enduring legacy of his compassion, advocacy, and dedication to the well-being of at-risk youth ensures that his spirit lives on.

Les Twentyman's life and work remind us that one person's commitment to social justice can indeed transform communities. His legacy in Melbourne's west serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action for those committed to making a difference in the lives of the young and vulnerable. As we reflect on his contributions, it's clear that Twentyman's vision for a fairer, more compassionate society will continue to inspire and guide future efforts in community support and youth advocacy.