Following endorsement at the February Ordinary Meeting, Leeton Shire Council has placed its DRAFT Transport, Water, and Wastewater Asset Management Plans (AMPs) on public exhibition for 28 days. These documents are crucial for informing the Council's financial guidance and asset planning strategies across each asset class, aiming to enhance community infrastructure management.

Strategic Asset Management

Acting Director Operations, Luke Tedesco, emphasized the AMPs' role in demonstrating the Council's commitment to managing its infrastructure assets responsibly. He noted, "The Water & Wastewater AMPs show our approach to managing these critical assets, focusing on lifecycle management, risk, and financial requirements." Similarly, the Transport AMP provides detailed insights into the management of local roads, footpaths, bridges, and more, ensuring they meet the community's needs safely and effectively.

Public Participation Encouraged

The Council has made the DRAFT AMPs accessible online and in hard copies at several locations, including the Leeton Shire Library and various post offices. Community members are encouraged to view these documents and provide their feedback, preferably electronically, through the Council's 'Have Your Say' online engagement portal. This participatory approach underscores the Council's commitment to transparency and community involvement in shaping the future of Leeton Shire's infrastructure.

Looking Forward

Feedback from the public exhibition period will be instrumental in refining the final AMPs, ensuring they accurately reflect the community's needs and priorities. These plans will play a pivotal role in guiding the Council's long-term financial and strategic planning, ultimately contributing to the sustainable management of the Shire's transport, water, and wastewater assets.

By involving the community in this critical planning phase, Leeton Shire Council is fostering a collaborative approach to asset management, ensuring that the infrastructure developments meet current and future demands. The outcome of this process will not only affect the immediate management of these assets but also shape the long-term vision for the Shire's infrastructure resilience and sustainability.