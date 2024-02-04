Lee Atkinson's 'Ultimate Coastal Road Trips: Australia' - A Journey through Australia's Coastal Beauty

The Australian landscape, with its sprawling coastlines and uncharted terrains, beckons road travelers seeking a journey laden with freedom, flexibility, and the joy of discovery. Travel writer Lee Atkinson encapsulates this sentiment in her recently published book, 'Ultimate Coastal Road Trips: Australia'. The book unveils the charm of 40 of the best coastal drives across the country, showcasing Australia's majestic coastline from Arnhem Land to Tasmania.

Experiencing Australia, One Coastal Drive at a Time

Atkinson's book is a testament to the allure of road travel in Australia. Her personal favorite coastal drives, which she discusses in depth, include the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, a 'Big Lap' of Australia, the compact beauty of Tasmania, the mid-north coast of New South Wales, the Coral Coast extending from Perth to Exmouth, and the secluded beaches of Flinders Island nestled between Tasmania and the mainland. Each drive, with its unique charm and scenic beauty, promises an unforgettable experience.

Personal Anecdotes and Travel Experiences

Along with the detailed exploration of the coastal drives, Atkinson also offers readers a peek into her travel experiences. She recalls a harrowing forced landing in Cameroon during a flight from Timbuktu, and her most memorable meal - a self-prepared spaghetti marinara on Stewart Island in New Zealand after a day of hiking. These personal anecdotes lend a deeply human touch to the narrative, making it more than just a travel guide.

'Ultimate Coastal Road Trips: Australia' - A Road Traveler's Companion

Published by Hardie Grant, 'Ultimate Coastal Road Trips: Australia' is now available for those who wish to experience Australia's coastal beauty through Atkinson's lens. It's not just a book; it's a companion for every road traveler who seeks to uncover the hidden gems of Australia's coastline, one drive at a time.