Lecrae Triumphs with 'I Still Believe' ft. for KING & COUNTRY Post-2024 Grammy Wins

Following his monumental success at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae has released a new anthem, 'I Still Believe', featuring the acclaimed Australian pop-singer duo for KING & COUNTRY. This release comes on the heels of Lecrae's two Grammy wins for his album 'Church Clothes 4' and the single 'Your Power' with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Advertisment

Resilience and Hope: The Core of 'I Still Believe'

'I Still Believe' features Lecrae's signature lyrical depth and dynamic delivery, complemented by for KING & COUNTRY's unique sound and vocal prowess. The collaboration between Lecrae and the Smallbone brothers, Joel and Luke, is a testament to their shared commitment to producing music that not only entertains but also uplifts and inspires listeners worldwide. Stream 'I Still Believe' ft. for KING & COUNTRY HERE!

A Decade of Growth and Faith

Advertisment

Nearly a decade after his breakout album 'Anomaly', Lecrae reflects on his journey of doubt, depression, and ultimate renewal of faith through his music. His recent Grammy-winning album, 'Church Clothes 4', especially the track 'Deconstruction', encapsulates this journey. Lecrae's relentless pursuit of purpose through his trials has led him to a deeper connection with God, a theme that resonates throughout 'I Still Believe'.

Message of Hope and Healing

Lecrae hopes that 'I Still Believe' will connect with listeners who are struggling, reminding them of God's presence and goodness. His personal journey of healing underscores the message that purpose is found in God, and healing, though not instantaneous, is achievable. Lecrae stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating through his music and life that faith can guide one back from the brink of despair.

As Lecrae continues to navigate his career, 'I Still Believe' serves not only as a musical achievement but as a milestone in his personal journey of faith. This latest single reaffirms his status as an influential figure in music, offering a message of resilience and hope that is sure to resonate with audiences around the globe.