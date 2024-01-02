Learner Driver Arrested Following Late-Night Police Chase in Melbourne’s South-East

In a late-night chase that rattled Melbourne’s south-east, a 20-year-old learner driver has been apprehended. The pursuit began when a Mazda car, later discovered to be stolen, was spotted hurtling down the Princes Freeway at Pakenham. The driver, undeterred by police attempts to intercept, sped off, triggering a police chase that ended 20 kilometers away in Hampton Park.

High-Stakes Chase

The intensity of the pursuit necessitated the engagement of the police Air Wing and the deployment of stop sticks to halt the speeding vehicle. Remarkably, the driver continued, undeterred by two flat tires, in what has been described as a ‘low-speed’ chase. The pursuit concluded on Hallam Road, where the young man was finally arrested.

Surprising Discoveries

A search of the vehicle unearthed an array of items that further complicated the situation. Authorities found a machete, multiple knives, a significant cache of cannabis, stolen registration plates, and even fireworks. The driver, tested positive for drugs, was also driving on a learner’s permit unaccompanied – another violation of the law.

Consequences and Charges

The driver, a resident of Hampton Park, has been slapped with a staggering 25 charges. These include car theft, dangerous driving, drug driving, unaccompanied learner driving, trafficking and possession of cannabis, weapons possession, fireworks possession, and theft. The young man is scheduled to make his first appearance at the Dandenong Magistrates Court on these charges.