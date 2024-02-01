Leaked Reports Expose Critical Failures in Victoria's Justice System Mental Health Care

In a startling revelation, confidential reports leaked from WorkSafe Victoria have unveiled serious lapses in the mental health care system within Victoria's justice system. The spotlight prominently shines on the Thomas Embling Hospital and the mental health services provided in state prisons. These systemic failings have been linked to escalating violence and aggression, thereby putting the safety of both staff and inmates at grave risk and contributing to potential human rights abuses and recidivism.

Forensicare's Accusations and the Urgent Need for Reform

These confidential reports, secured by The Age, indicate that Forensicare, the organization responsible for operating the high-security hospital and prison mental health services, has been charged with ineffectively managing violence and aggression. This has led to growing demands for substantial reform and the looming threat of legal action for breaching workplace safety laws.

WorkSafe's Findings Echo Previous Inquiries

The issues excavated by the WorkSafe investigation were previously identified in various inquiries and are now reinforced by their findings. These include staff shortages resulting in lockdowns and increased patient agitation, inadequate measures for risk control, and poor guidelines for secluding patients.

Mental Illness in the Justice System

The reports also shed light on the complex challenges of dealing with mental illness within the justice system. A significant portion of the prison population is grappling with diagnosed mental disorders. The findings underscore the need for improved funding, better equipment, and a unified approach to manage aggression and the implementation of recommendations from Victoria's royal commission into mental health. This includes reducing the use of restraint and seclusion.

In response to the commission's findings, the state government has pledged a 3.8 billion dollar mental health reform package. WorkSafe's extensive investigation, which involved reviewing a multitude of internal incidents, underscores the urgent need for improvements to safeguard the well-being of staff and patients within the mental health facilities of the justice system.