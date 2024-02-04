Lead Exposure Threatens Workers at AGL's Torrens Island Decommissioning Site

Electrician Sean Gibbons and his colleagues found themselves thrust into the center of a health crisis, their lives insidiously invaded by a silent and deadly enemy - lead. This follows their work on the decommissioning of AGL's Torrens Island power station in South Australia, a project that has unwittingly become a hotbed of health hazards.

Unveiling The Threat

The issue of lead exposure at the Torrens Island site first surfaced in April 2023. An unforeseen revelation came to light during tests conducted by AGL - dust from decommissioning activities, once suspected to contain asbestos, was found to be laden with lead. This discovery sent shockwaves through the workforce, with the implications of lead exposure suddenly looming large.

The Human Cost of Lead Exposure

Gibbons, along with at least three other workers, began experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, and stomach issues. However, it was a blood test that unveiled the stark reality - lead levels that were three times higher than recommended. Not confined to the power station, lead was also detected in offices, workers' homes, and even their cars, further amplifying the scale of the issue.

Accusations, Investigations, and Actions

The Communication, Electrical, Energy, and Plumbing Union (CEPU) in South Australia accused AGL of breaching safety laws, pointing to insufficient hygiene processes, a lack of training, and absent baseline blood monitoring. South Australia's work safety watchdog, SafeWork SA, found itself under fire for failing to issue improvement notices, even as its investigation is still underway.

AGL, for its part, has reportedly implemented several measures to ensure worker safety. This includes restricted access, the establishment of decontamination zones, and ongoing health monitoring. However, questions linger about the consistency of these decontamination efforts, particularly between employees and contractors, with some receiving extensive home and vehicle clean-ups, while others have not. Despite these challenges, AGL maintains that it has supported and continues to support affected workers.