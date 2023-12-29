Laurie Lawrence Advocates for Increased Water Exposure to Boost Children’s Swimming Skills and Safety

The founder of Laurie Lawrence Swim School, Laurie Lawrence, has urged for a greater frequency of water exposure for children as a key strategy to enhance their swimming capabilities and safety. This call to action comes amid growing concerns about drowning incidents in Australia, especially following numerous fatalities over the recent Christmas holiday period.

Swimming Skills Through Water Exposure

Lawrence stressed the criticality of children learning to swim by actually being in the water, emphasizing that theoretical knowledge alone cannot suffice when it comes to swimming. He urged parents and grandparents to take their young ones to water bodies as often as possible, arguing that repeated practice boosts their skills and confidence.

Shallow Play Areas: Ideal Learning Environments

Lawrence particularly endorsed shallow play areas common in many community centers as ideal environments for children to learn and enjoy swimming safely. These areas, he suggested, offer young swimmers a controlled environment to familiarise themselves with water and build their swimming aptitude gradually.

Reducing Drowning Risks Through Early Exposure

His advice is anchored on the belief that early and frequent exposure to water can significantly curtail the risk of drowning. It equips children with essential swimming skills and a comfortable familiarity with aquatic environments. This combined capability and familiarity, Lawrence contends, are crucial for the safety of children in and around water bodies.