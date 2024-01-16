Lauren Curtis: Beauty Blogger Questions the Relevance of Selfies

In a recent Instagram reel, Lauren Curtis, an Australian beauty blogger and influencer, has ignited a discussion among her 1.1 million followers about the pertinence of selfies in today's social media environment. Curtis, who has been an influential figure in beauty blogging since she uploaded her first makeup tutorial on YouTube in 2011, articulated her discomfort with posting a selfie. This, she suggests, may indicate an outdated trend in the face of the rising popularity of video reels.

Questioning the Age of Selfies

Curtis reminisced about the heyday of selfies during Instagram's peak, expressing a sense of self-indulgence for simply posting a picture of her own face. Her sentiments sparked a flurry of responses from her followers, revealing a spectrum of opinions on the relevance of the selfie in the modern digital landscape. Some followers echoed Curtis's feelings, expressing their own embarrassment and deeming the act of taking a selfie cringe-worthy.

Selfies: A Trend or a Mainstay?

However, not all followers agreed with Curtis's sentiments. A significant portion defended the practice of taking selfies, arguing that the abandonment of past trends is not a necessity. They insist that selfies still hold a place in social media as not everyone has access to professional photographers or the skills to create high-quality video content.

Curtis's Unconventional Beauty Tip

Besides sparking debate on social media trends, Curtis is also known for her unconventional beauty advice. During an interview with Vogue Australia, she shared an unusual tip for perfect eyebrows. It involves applying moisturizer to the eyebrows prior to filling them in with powder—a technique that she has endorsed and encouraged her followers to try.