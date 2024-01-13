en English
Australia

Late Night Stabbing in Logan Central: Police Seek Public Assistance

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Late Night Stabbing in Logan Central: Police Seek Public Assistance

In a disturbing turn of events, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the late hours of January 13 on Mayes Avenue in Logan Central. The police were alerted to a disturbance in the area at around 11:30 pm. Upon reaching the scene, they found the young man in a grievous state, suffering from a stab wound in his abdomen.

Swift Response and Ongoing Investigation

Without wasting a moment, the officers administered first aid to the victim. He was then promptly transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment. Thankfully, the injuries were non-life-threatening, and the young man is now on the road to recovery.

As for the perpetrators, preliminary investigations suggest that two males may have been involved in the incident. Witnesses recount seeing two individuals leaving the scene on pushbikes quickly after the incident. In light of these findings, the police have established an active crime scene in Logan Central.

Public Assistance and Greater Community Involvement

The investigation has now reached a crucial point where the public’s assistance could prove vital. The police have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with CCTV or dash-camera footage from the area during the time of the incident to come forward. This call to action signifies the importance of community involvement in ensuring law and order.

Moreover, anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Policelink or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers. As the authorities continue their efforts to gather evidence and locate the individuals involved, the case remains ongoing.

Other Cases Under Investigation

As the Logan police intensify their search for the stabbing perpetrators, they are also seeking public assistance to locate a 30-year-old man wanted for weapon and criminal offences. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious injury in a single-vehicle traffic crash at Crestmead. The police have also charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a robbery and kidnapping incident in Beenleigh on Christmas Day.

Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

