Larry and Sylvie Emdur Successfully Sell Renovated Berowra Waters Property

Television personality Larry Emdur and his wife Sylvie have offloaded their Berowra Waters weekend retreat, ending a sales process that began with an initial listing price of $2.5 million. The secluded Collingridge Point house, which the couple had substantially renovated since buying it in 2019 for $1.1 million, was tagged with a reduced asking price of $2.2 million in October, before finally changing hands for an undisclosed sum, believed to be in the region of $1.9 million.

A Coveted Waterfront Property

Accessible solely by boat, the two-storey house stands as a unique proposition in the real estate market. Offering a tranquil escape from urban hustle, the property boasts an intimate connection with the serene Berowra Creek. The Emdur couple’s significant renovation efforts have enhanced its appeal, adding value to their initial investment.

Continued Real Estate Ventures

This isn’t the Emdurs’ only foray into the property market. They also own another renovated property along the same creek. Furthermore, they recently sold SkyRidge, their Kangaroo Valley property, for $2,780,000. SkyRidge, a unique home fashioned from shipping containers by architect Alexander Michael, was acquired by the Emdurs in 2020 for $2.15 million, once again demonstrating their knack for property investment and renovation.

Comparative Market Analysis

In comparison to other recent sales in the area, the Emdurs’ Berowra Waters property fetched a premium price. A smaller property at Coba Point was sold for just $355,000 to the Murrell family, showing the high demand and value associated with the Emdur’s property. The Berowra Waters property stands as the only house sold in the area over the past 12 months, further underscoring its exclusivity.