en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Larry and Sylvie Emdur Successfully Sell Renovated Berowra Waters Property

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Larry and Sylvie Emdur Successfully Sell Renovated Berowra Waters Property

Television personality Larry Emdur and his wife Sylvie have offloaded their Berowra Waters weekend retreat, ending a sales process that began with an initial listing price of $2.5 million. The secluded Collingridge Point house, which the couple had substantially renovated since buying it in 2019 for $1.1 million, was tagged with a reduced asking price of $2.2 million in October, before finally changing hands for an undisclosed sum, believed to be in the region of $1.9 million.

A Coveted Waterfront Property

Accessible solely by boat, the two-storey house stands as a unique proposition in the real estate market. Offering a tranquil escape from urban hustle, the property boasts an intimate connection with the serene Berowra Creek. The Emdur couple’s significant renovation efforts have enhanced its appeal, adding value to their initial investment.

Continued Real Estate Ventures

This isn’t the Emdurs’ only foray into the property market. They also own another renovated property along the same creek. Furthermore, they recently sold SkyRidge, their Kangaroo Valley property, for $2,780,000. SkyRidge, a unique home fashioned from shipping containers by architect Alexander Michael, was acquired by the Emdurs in 2020 for $2.15 million, once again demonstrating their knack for property investment and renovation.

Comparative Market Analysis

In comparison to other recent sales in the area, the Emdurs’ Berowra Waters property fetched a premium price. A smaller property at Coba Point was sold for just $355,000 to the Murrell family, showing the high demand and value associated with the Emdur’s property. The Berowra Waters property stands as the only house sold in the area over the past 12 months, further underscoring its exclusivity.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 mins ago
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
Australia gears up to host the much-anticipated Red Bull Half Court tournament at Victoria Park in February 2024, with an unprecedented number of men’s and women’s teams gearing up to compete in the pulsating streetball competition. The event, adhering to the dynamic 3×3 basketball format, not only promises an exhilarating display of talent but also
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
Somerset Teenager Charged with Vandalism in Burnie, Tasmania
18 mins ago
Somerset Teenager Charged with Vandalism in Burnie, Tasmania
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season
21 mins ago
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season
Trevathan Falls Disfigured: Cyclone Jasper and Heavy Rainfall Alter Queensland's Beloved Swimming Spot
9 mins ago
Trevathan Falls Disfigured: Cyclone Jasper and Heavy Rainfall Alter Queensland's Beloved Swimming Spot
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
10 mins ago
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
Gosnells Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty: A Wake-Up Call on Pet Ownership
13 mins ago
Gosnells Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty: A Wake-Up Call on Pet Ownership
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
2 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
2 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
3 mins
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring NBA Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring NBA Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
42 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app