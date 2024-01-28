Lang Walker: A Titan of Australian Property Development Passes Away

The Australian property industry mourns the loss of a towering figure, Lang Walker, who passed away at age 78 following a period of illness. Walker was a force of nature, recognized for his uncanny ability to predict market trends and deftly maneuver his business in anticipation of them. A man who transformed his family's small excavation business into a residential development behemoth, his strategic foresight was proven time and again.

Strategic Moves and Business Acumen

Walker's business savvy allowed him to make significant strategic moves, such as selling his listed Walker Corp to Australand ahead of the 1999 dotcom crash and offloading assets to Mirvac before the 2007 global financial crisis. These calculated business decisions underscored Walker's acumen and helped him earn a revered place in the Australian Property Hall of Fame in 2017.

A Legacy of Urban Transformation

Walker is remembered for his ability to acquire challenging sites and transform them into profitable properties. His signature projects include the redevelopment of Sydney's Broadway Shopping Centre and Woolloomooloo Wharf. Walker Corp, which reclaimed its name in 2002, has indelibly influenced the urban landscape of Australian cities. Its projects, such as the $3.5 billion Parramatta Square in Sydney, have become landmarks.

Living Large and Learning From Mistakes

Apart from his massive influence in the property sector, Walker's assets included the luxurious Kokomo Private Island in Fiji, a private jet, boats, helicopters, and seaplanes. Despite his enormous success, Walker was humble enough to acknowledge that he made many mistakes throughout his career. Most recently, Walker Corp was involved in a $2 billion deal with Blacktown City Council for a redevelopment project, and in 2021, he launched Riverlea, a $3 billion community development in Adelaide.

In conclusion, Lang Walker's passing marks the end of an era in the Australian property industry. His strategic foresight, entrepreneurial acumen, and larger-than-life personality will be sorely missed. His legacy, however, will continue to shape Australia's urban landscapes for generations to come.