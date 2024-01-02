‘Lambo Guy’ Adrian Portelli’s Live Raffle Takes Unexpected Twist

Christmas Eve, 2023, marked an unexpected twist for Adrian Portelli, famously known as ‘Lambo Guy’ and founder of LMCT+, during a live raffle giveaway of a house from the popular renovation show, The Block. An audience of over 45,000 viewers tuned in to the Facebook live stream, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winner.

The Unanticipated Hiccup

As Portelli dialed the lucky winner, Michelle from Sydney, technical difficulties resulted in a stilted conversation that left viewers on the edge of their seats. Deeming the call to be spam, a befuddled Michelle abruptly ended the call, leaving Portelli and the audience in a lurch. Despite several attempts, Portelli was unable to reconnect with her, leading to a temporary halt in the much-anticipated announcement.

A Christmas Miracle

Undeterred, Portelli reached out to Michelle the following day, finally divulging the news that she had won the choice of a house in Hampton East, Melbourne, or a hefty sum of $2.5 million, tax-free. After deliberation, Michelle and her husband Roger opted for the cash prize, adding a surprising end to the tale.

The Man Behind the ‘Lambo Guy’

Adrian Portelli, a multimillionaire entrepreneur who dropped out of university, has made his fortune in technology start-ups. He earned his nickname for his penchant for extravagant purchases, including the house from The Block, which he secured at auction for $5 million, a staggering $1.65 million over reserve. This purchase not only provided a significant profit for contestants Steph and Gian but also added another feather to Portelli’s cap.

Portelli’s ‘The Block’ Legacy

This incident is not Portelli’s first venture into The Block’s properties. His previous high bids on houses from the show have resulted in properties sold for millions over reserve, creating substantial profits for the contestants and establishing him as a key player in the show’s history.