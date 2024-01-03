en English
Lakehouse Capital’s Global Growth Fund Outperforms Benchmark; Highlights Visa and ServiceNow

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
In a recent development, Sydney-based investment management firm, Lakehouse Capital, disclosed the performance of its ‘Lakehouse Global Growth Fund’ in its October 2023 investor letter. The Fund reported a net return of 0.7% for the month, surpassing the performance of its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index Net Total Returns (AUD), which registered a -1.1% return. Since its birth in December 2017, the Fund has delivered a staggering return of 102.7%, outpacing the benchmark’s 67.8%.

Visa Inc.: A Key Player in the Portfolio

Notably, the investor letter underscored San Francisco-based payment technology behemoth, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), as one of the key stocks in the Fund’s portfolio. As of January 2, 2024, Visa’s stock stood at $258.87 per share, yielding a one-month return of 1.80% and a hefty 21.76% gain over the past year. With a market capitalization of $532.027 billion, Visa clinched the sixth position as the most popular stock among hedge funds, as 167 hedge fund portfolios held it at the end of the third quarter.

ServiceNow, Inc.: Another Strong Performer

Furthermore, the investor letter spotlighted ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) as another significant holding. The stock closed at $687.52 per share on January 2, 2024, with a one-month return of 0.19%. The Santa Clara-based digital workflow company is the 24th most popular stock among hedge funds.

The report, however, refrains from providing specific investment strategies or recommendations, maintaining a neutral stance without any promotional content or financial advice. As such, it offers a transparent look at the performance of the Lakehouse Global Growth Fund and its key holdings, underscoring the robust returns of the Fund since its inception.

Australia Business Investments
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

