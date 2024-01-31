Labor Targets Tax Advantages through Family Trusts in Australia

In a bid to ensure a fairer and more equitable tax system, Australia's Labor party is scrutinizing the use of family trusts as a means of reducing tax liabilities. This move, spearheaded by the Federal Treasury, is aimed at identifying individuals who are disproportionately benefiting from the current tax setup. Journalist John Kehoe of the Australian Financial Review estimates that nearly 1.7 million Australians currently use family trusts, channeling an astonishing $60 billion of income through them.

The Mechanics of Family Trusts

Family trusts are a popular tool among various demographics including families and farmers. These entities offer a legal avenue to protect assets and distribute income among beneficiaries, thereby effectively lowering marginal tax rates. According to Treasury data, 11% of tax filers reported trust income in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Trusts and Tax Minimization Strategies

With a significant increase of 200,000 new trusts established within a single year, economist Chris Richardson suggests that alterations to tax cuts may be prompting higher income earners to explore tax minimization strategies. These strategies could involve the use of trusts or companies to legally reduce their tax burden. In line with Richardson's observations, the government's proposed changes to tax cuts retain the 37% tax rate for incomes over $135,000 and adjust the 45% tax rate to begin at $190,000, down from the previous threshold of $200,000.

Targeting Beneficiaries of the Current System

This shift signals potential tax reforms that would specifically target individuals who derive the greatest benefits from the existing tax system. The Treasury's review has identified potential areas for increased tax collection, including landlords owning multiple properties and individuals with sizeable superannuation balances. Some Labor MPs are pushing for restrictions on tax deductions related to multiple rental properties. In the past, the party put forth a proposal for a 30% minimum tax rate on distributions from family trusts, a move designed to curb the prevalent practice of income splitting.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are likely to set their sights on high-earning non-Labor voters. The government maintains that these measures are intended to lessen the financial strain on Australians grappling with high costs of living, arguing that they are essential for a more equitable distribution of wealth and resources.