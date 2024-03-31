Kylie Minogue Teases 17th Album, Plans 'Tension' Re-release with Joel Corry

Kylie Minogue is set for a stellar return, working on her 17th studio album, a dance-centric project that fans are eagerly anticipating. Not stopping there, the pop icon is also gearing up to re-release her No. 1 record 'Tension', adding new songs to the mix. This double delight of music releases has been strategically planned, with Minogue collaborating with British DJ Joel Corry in Los Angeles, hinting at a significant evolution in her sound.

Advertisment

Studio Sessions and Strategic Collaborations

Minogue's collaboration with Joel Corry marks a pivotal moment in her illustrious career, reaffirming her status as pop royalty. Corry, known for his chart-topping hits, has expressed his excitement at working with Minogue, promising a blend of fresh and current sounds that will resonate with fans worldwide. Their studio sessions in LA have been described as a powerhouse of creativity, with both artists teasing the production of 'BANGERS' that could redefine dance music standards.

A Global Phenomenon Gearing for More

Advertisment

Despite enjoying a break from her Las Vegas residency, Minogue's work ethic remains unparalleled. She's been utilizing her downtime to not only work on her upcoming albums but also to prepare for a world tour set for 2025. Minogue's recent visit to Sydney showcased her unwavering commitment to her craft, engaging with fans and sharing glimpses of her life behind the scenes. Her response to the cancellation of Splendour In The Grass, where she was set to headline, reflects her deep connection with her audience and her eagerness to perform live again.

Looking Ahead: A Dance Album and a World Tour

As details about Kylie Minogue's 17th album and the re-release of 'Tension' continue to surface, excitement builds. The inclusion of up to five new tracks in the repackage of 'Tension' and the promise of a full-on dance album demonstrate Minogue's relentless pursuit of musical evolution. With a world tour on the horizon, fans are poised for an unforgettable experience, showcasing Minogue's enduring influence in the music industry