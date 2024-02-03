Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem Dazzle at MusiCares 2024 Event Honoring Jon Bon Jovi

At the 33rd MusiCares Person of the Year Event held in Los Angeles, two Australian pop icons, Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem, left their mark on the red carpet. The star-studded evening honored American musician Jon Bon Jovi for his charitable contributions to the music industry.

A Vibrant Display of Fashion

Kylie Minogue, 55, made a striking appearance in a neon yellow Versace minidress, valued at $3,390. The unique piece featured ruched details and a combination of off-the-shoulder and strapped design adorned with the brand's logo. Adding to her radiant ensemble were silver-hooped earrings, a sparkling bracelet, a ring, and open-toed silver heels. Her look was completed with light wavy hair, bronzed eyeshadow, and a satin nude lip color.

Delta Goodrem's Glamorous Appearance

Delta Goodrem, 39, dazzled in a stunning black and grey gown with a slate pleat from Australian designer Toni Matičevski. The $3,800 dress boasted a thigh-high split, paired with sheer long-sleeve gloves, drop earrings, a necklace, silver bangles, rings, and studded high heels. Her makeup featured a rosy gloss and nude lipstick, accentuating her elegant appearance.

The 2024 MusiCares Event

This year's MusiCares Person of the Year event, which precedes the Grammy Awards, was a charity gala aimed at raising funds for musicians' health and welfare. The event also hosted other notable attendees such as Lenny Kravitz, Melissa Etheridge, and Shania Twain. The annual event celebrates individuals for their philanthropic efforts in the music industry, with Jon Bon Jovi joining the ranks of legendary artists like Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen. The Grammy-winning frontman of the American rock band Bon Jovi expressed his honor at being in a room with such icons and revealed that he had written a sweet song for his daughter's wedding.