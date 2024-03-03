Kylagh Feedlot Wins 2021 MSA Award: Shade Enhances Cattle Wellbeing in WA

Kylagh Feedlot, a prominent Western Australian cattle operation, has demonstrated the significant impact of shade on livestock wellbeing, resulting in the prestigious 2021 MSA Excellence in Eating Quality Award. Owned and managed by Ivan Rogers and his son Nick, Kylagh Feedlot has set a benchmark in the industry for adopting best practices that prioritize animal welfare, environmental stewardship, and workforce wellbeing.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment in Shade

Understanding the critical role of a stress-free environment for cattle, particularly those breeds less tolerant to heat like Angus and Waygu, Kylagh Feedlot invested in extensive shade infrastructure. Ivan Rogers, the feedlot's general manager, observed noticeable improvements in the cattle's response to heat stress, affirming the value of their investment. The feedlot's approach to providing shade not only offers relief during the scorching summer months but also allows cattle the liberty to choose their preferred comfort zones, thereby aligning with the feedlot's animal wellbeing pillar.

Innovative Approaches to Animal Welfare

Advertisment

Aside from shade structures, Kylagh Feedlot has incorporated other innovative strategies to mitigate heat stress among its cattle. These include careful monitoring of weather forecasts to preemptively manage extreme heat events and the planting of trees to offer alternative forms of shelter. Such initiatives underscore Kylagh's commitment to creating an optimal environment for cattle performance and wellbeing, further supported by their collaboration with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) to explore best practices in feedlot housing systems.

Benefits Beyond Animal Welfare

Investing in shade not only benefits the cattle but also contributes to the overall sustainability and efficiency of the feedlot operation. By enhancing animal comfort, Kylagh Feedlot has reported earlier achievement of target weights among their cattle, translating into reduced feeding costs and shorter feeding times. This not only underscores the economic viability of prioritizing animal welfare but also highlights the broader environmental and social benefits of such practices. Ivan Rogers's advocacy for shade in feedlots exemplifies the potential for industry-wide benefits, from improved animal performance to enhanced staff welfare.

As the agricultural sector continues to evolve, Kylagh Feedlot's award-winning approach to cattle management serves as a compelling case study for the integration of animal welfare into business models. The recognition by the MSA Excellence in Eating Quality Awards not only celebrates Kylagh's achievements but also sets a precedent for the industry, encouraging other feedlot operators to consider the multifaceted benefits of investing in livestock wellbeing.