Krispy Kreme Partners with Slingshot to Bolster its Australian Presence

Renowned doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme, has enlisted Australia's Slingshot to manage its media account. The new partnership extends to media strategy, planning, and buying, effectively covering Krispy Kreme's wide Australian footprint that spreads across 38 national locations, plus its retail offerings in 7-Eleven and selected Woolworths stores.

Unconventional Intelligence for Krispy Kreme

Slingshot, under the leadership of Managing Director Jane Waterhouse, is eager to utilize its trademark 'Unconventional Intelligence (UI)' to fortify Krispy Kreme's standing as a coveted sweet treat brand in Australia. Waterhouse expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with a brand as iconic as Krispy Kreme, and to apply Slingshot's UI to a fresh field of operation.

Krispy Kreme's Strategic Choice

Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme, voiced optimism about the alliance with Slingshot. She highlighted the agency's robust commercial acumen and comprehensive media strategy as crucial determinants in their decision-making process. The pursuit of a media strategy that can further elevate Krispy Kreme's market position led to their choice of Slingshot, a decision that Sutherland believes will yield positive outcomes.

Slingshot's Growth Continues

This partnership with Krispy Kreme comes on the heels of Slingshot's recent account acquisitions. The agency secured Inghams' account in November 2023, and added other clients such as Standards Australia, Pacific Smiles, and Capilano to its portfolio earlier in the year. These gains further illustrate Slingshot's capacity to meet the demands of a converging media environment and demonstrate the agency's prowess and adaptability.