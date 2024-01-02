Knox Library Construction Advances: Set to Open in March 2024

In an impressive architectural feat, the construction of the new Knox Library in Wantirna South is rapidly advancing, with the recent development of its curvy ceiling grabbing attention. The new library, set to sprawl over a generous area of 2,000 square meters, promises a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering an array of amenities to cater to a diverse range of patron needs.

Reimagining Library Spaces

The architectural blueprint of the new Knox Library includes several innovative design elements. Among these are a tranquil garden room, a dedicated computer area, multiple meeting rooms, and private study booths. The design also incorporates comfortable lounges and distinct zones specifically designed for young adults and children.

A Hub for Youth Services

In a unique twist, the library will house the ‘Youth Hive,’ a vibrant space managed by the Council’s Youth Services. This collaboration between local authorities and the Victorian Government aims to provide an engaging and stimulating environment for young minds. The strategic inclusion of the ‘Youth Hive’ within the library premises reinforces the commitment to fostering community engagement and nurturing the potential of the younger generation.

Opening Doors in March 2024

The ambitious project, a joint venture between the local authorities and the Victorian Government, is slated to be operational by March 2024. As the construction reaches significant milestones, community members are encouraged to stay informed about the progress through the New Knox Library webpage. The new library promises to be more than just a repository of books—it’s positioned to be a dynamic community hub that fosters learning, discovery, and social interaction.