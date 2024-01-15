en English
Australia

Kmart’s Stanhope Gardens Store in Sydney to Close, Making Way for BIG W

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Kmart’s Stanhope Gardens Store in Sydney to Close, Making Way for BIG W

The much-loved Kmart store in Stanhope Gardens, Sydney, is preparing to shut its doors for good on January 25, leaving the local community with a sense of disappointment. This decision by Kmart Australia, announced in September last year, came as part of a plan to make way for the opening of a new BIG W store in the forthcoming months.

The Decision and Its Impact

The closure, while disheartening to loyal customers, has been carefully managed by Kmart to ensure minimal disruption to its employees. The retail giant has offered positions at other nearby Kmart stores such as Rouse Hill, Blacktown, and Castle Hill to those affected by the closure. Thus, while the store’s closure is inevitable, its workforce will not face unemployment.

Price Slashes and Customer Response

In anticipation of the closure, Kmart has reduced prices on items, leading to significant savings for their customers. Shoppers have reported substantial discounts on a range of products, turning the impending shutdown into a bittersweet shopping spree for many.

Community Support and Future Plans

Kmart has expressed its appreciation for the longstanding support from the Stanhope Gardens community. The company reassures its customers that their shopping needs can continue to be met at the nearby locations. Although the Stanhope Gardens store will be missed, the spirit of Kmart will live on in the hearts of its faithful customers and the aisles of its neighbouring stores.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

