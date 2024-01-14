Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

The 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale ended on a high note as Kingstar Farm set a new milestone, selling an Extreme Choice-sired colt for a staggering $1.4 million. The colt, a product of the Shamardal mare Mischief Night, is a half-brother to the multiple Group winner Our Playboy. The high-stakes bid war concluded with Victoria’s Highway Farm (Yulong) securing the prized possession.

Record-Breaking Sale

This sale marked the 23rd seven-figure transaction of the year, setting an unprecedented record. It was the third time that a progeny of Extreme Choice managed to reach the seven-figure mark. Despite limited numbers—only 13 offered for sale—Extreme Choice’s progeny demonstrated remarkable performance. The sire matched the number of $1 million-plus sales as Zoustar, with Snitzel securing four and I Am Invincible six. Extreme Choice topped the list of leading sires by average at $703,462.

Outstanding Performance of Other Sires

Notable sires like Frankel, I Am Invincible, Snitzel, and Justify saw their progeny command top prices. Newcomers to the field, first-season sires Wootton Bassett and Farnan, also held their own, fetching handsome prices. Major buyers such as Ciaron Maher Bloodstock, David Ellis, and the consortium of China Horse Club/Newgate/Go Bloodstock/Trilogy were active, spending millions on multiple lots.

Overall Success of the Auction

The Book One component of the sale transacted over $223 million across 800 lots, with an average price of $279,256 and a clearance rate of 86%. The leading vendors were Segenhoe Stud and Newgate Farm, while Tasmania’s Grenville Stud had the highest average sales. Barry Bowditch, the Managing Director of Magic Millions, expressed satisfaction with the sale’s success and optimism for the upcoming Book Two section of the sale.