King River Resources Discovers Promising Anomalies in Tennant Creek's Ironstone-Copper-Gold Hunt

King River Resources has unveiled promising results from its initial drilling phase at the Providence target, situated along a geophysical trend synonymous with significant iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) deposits in Australia's Northern Territory. The findings suggest potential parallels with the high-grade Bluebird-Perseverance deposit, igniting plans for an immediate follow-up drilling campaign.

Initial Findings and Geochemical Anomalies

The 18-hole reverse-circulation drilling program, spanning 2790 meters, identified geochemical anomalies associated with specific geological features indicative of IOCG deposits. Notably, the first inclined drillhole intersected zones of iron alteration displaying geochemically anomalous values of antimony, thorium, arsenic, sulphur, and lead. This anomalism is closely situated to a gravity "high," marking a strong indication of the Main northwest gravity trend at Providence.

Extensive Drilling Reveals More Anomalies

Subsequent drilling targeted the "Europa" gravity trend and a junction known as the "Y" where the Main trend intersects with the Metallic trend. These efforts uncovered significant structural, alteration, and ironstone features, with hematite dominating the mineralogy. Additionally, low-level gold anomalies were detected, further supporting the area's potential for hosting IOCG mineralization. The exploration strategy benefitted from integrating gravity, magnetic, and dipole-dipole induced-polarisation (DDIP) data to pinpoint prospective targets.

Path Forward and Exploration Significance

King River's exploration at Providence represents an important step in identifying and understanding the geochemical and geophysical signatures associated with potential IOCG mineralization. The proximity to Tennant Minerals' high-grade Bluebird-Perseverance deposit, coupled with the identification of analogous geological features, underscores the prospectivity of this region. As the company prepares for its follow-up drilling campaign, the focus will be on refining these targets and moving closer to a proof-of-concept for the presence of economically viable mineralization.