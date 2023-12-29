King Charles III: The Night Owl Monarch and Upcoming Royal Duties

King Charles III, the reigning monarch of the British royal family, is known to be a nocturnal personality, often burning the midnight oil to pen letters and address matters of importance. This intriguing revelation comes straight from actress Sophie Winkleman, a close associate of the royal family, who herself is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.

According to Sophie Winkleman, King Charles III’s work hours extend well into the wee hours of the morning, often wrapping up around 4 am. His post-dinner hours are dedicated to writing letters and contemplating various issues. The King’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to his responsibilities shine through in his unique daily rituals, something that the documentary ‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm’ also highlights.

The Royal Visit to Australia and New Zealand

Despite his packed daily schedule, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on their first visit to Australia since 2018. The royal couple’s visit is planned for October next year, strategically timed to coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. The visit signifies the King’s dedication to his royal duties, even when it means crossing time zones and adapting to new schedules.

Other Royal Tidbits

In other royal news, there are whispers of a potential reunion between Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Fergie. Additionally, the possibility of Kate Middleton rekindling her relationship with Meghan Markle seems to be off the table. These snippets of royal news add further intrigue to the dynamics within the British royal family.