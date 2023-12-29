en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

King Charles III: The Night Owl Monarch and Upcoming Royal Duties

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:26 am EST
King Charles III: The Night Owl Monarch and Upcoming Royal Duties

King Charles III, the reigning monarch of the British royal family, is known to be a nocturnal personality, often burning the midnight oil to pen letters and address matters of importance. This intriguing revelation comes straight from actress Sophie Winkleman, a close associate of the royal family, who herself is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.

King Charles: The Night Owl Monarch

According to Sophie Winkleman, King Charles III’s work hours extend well into the wee hours of the morning, often wrapping up around 4 am. His post-dinner hours are dedicated to writing letters and contemplating various issues. The King’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to his responsibilities shine through in his unique daily rituals, something that the documentary ‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm’ also highlights.

The Royal Visit to Australia and New Zealand

Despite his packed daily schedule, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on their first visit to Australia since 2018. The royal couple’s visit is planned for October next year, strategically timed to coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. The visit signifies the King’s dedication to his royal duties, even when it means crossing time zones and adapting to new schedules.

Other Royal Tidbits

In other royal news, there are whispers of a potential reunion between Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Fergie. Additionally, the possibility of Kate Middleton rekindling her relationship with Meghan Markle seems to be off the table. These snippets of royal news add further intrigue to the dynamics within the British royal family.

0
Australia United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Shares End 2023 with Strong Annual Gain Despite Final Day Dip

By Geeta Pillai

Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades

By Salman Khan

Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win

By Salman Khan

Australia Seals Series Victory with Triumph Over Pakistan in Boxing Da ...
@Australia · 41 mins
Australia Seals Series Victory with Triumph Over Pakistan in Boxing Da ...
heart comment 0
Australia’s Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions
Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack
Krystal Hipwell’s New Luxury Property Venture in Byron Bay

By Geeta Pillai

Krystal Hipwell's New Luxury Property Venture in Byron Bay
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video

By Geeta Pillai

Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
Latest Headlines
World News
Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer's Disease
2 mins
Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer's Disease
Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded
4 mins
Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Crowns Four Winners: A Near Miss for the Grand Prize
5 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Crowns Four Winners: A Near Miss for the Grand Prize
Michael Schumacher: A Decade of Speculation and Silence
5 mins
Michael Schumacher: A Decade of Speculation and Silence
Fear of Being Left Behind: American Detainee Paul Whelan's Dilemma in Russia
5 mins
Fear of Being Left Behind: American Detainee Paul Whelan's Dilemma in Russia
NYC Protesters Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Highlighting Civilian Casualties
6 mins
NYC Protesters Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Highlighting Civilian Casualties
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
7 mins
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
10 mins
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
13 mins
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app