KIIS FM's The PickUp Star to Brave Jungle in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Excitement mounts as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia gears up for its latest series, with hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin dropping tantalizing hints about the celebrity lineup. In a recent announcement, they revealed plans to take one member of KIIS FM's The PickUp drive time team into the jungle, sparking widespread speculation and anticipation among fans.

Competition Heats Up

Brittany Hockley, Laura Byrne, and Mitch Churri, the trio behind The PickUp, were left stunned by the news, as revealed during their radio show. A competition will now unfold on air to determine which of them will join the reality show's cast. Amidst disbelief and shock, the hosts express mixed feelings about the unexpected challenge laid before them.

Fan Speculation and Excitement

As the news spread, fans of The PickUp took to social media to voice their predictions and preferences. Many seem to favor Brittany Hockley as the likely candidate to venture into the jungle. Meanwhile, rumors swirl about other potential contestants, including Candice Warner, further fueling the excitement for the show's premiere.

Star-Studded Season Teased

Anticipation for the upcoming season is at an all-time high, with Channel Ten teasing the participation of a controversial TV star, a gold medalist, and a royally loved international comedian. With the show set to be filmed in South Africa, viewers eagerly await the reveal of the full cast and the dynamic between new co-host Robert Irwin and veteran Julia Morris.

This season promises to bring fresh energy, unexpected challenges, and a lineup that could captivate audiences like never before. As speculation continues, the question remains: Who from The PickUp will brave the jungle, and how will their presence shake up the dynamics of this beloved series?