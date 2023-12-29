Kendall Gilding Bids Goodbye to Channel Seven After 12-Year Tenure

After captivating viewers in Queensland with her charisma and expert news delivery for over a decade, Kendall Gilding, a veteran presenter for Channel Seven, has announced her decision to bid adieu to the network. This marks the end of a 12-year-long association, a journey that saw Kendall evolve from a budding journalist into an acclaimed newsreader.

A New Chapter

Breaking the news on her Instagram account, Kendall shared a collage of her professional journey at Channel Seven, revealing her last day on the network to be a Friday. She will be anchoring the 6pm news throughout the week leading up to her departure. The 32-year-old presenter described her decision as a ‘radical step of bravery’, choosing to dismiss it as a ‘moment of insanity’.

Not a Full-Time Motherhood Call

Addressing the assumptions, Kendall clarified that her departure from the media space is not to embrace full-time motherhood. She emphasized her readiness to work harder than ever in 2024. Kendall’s motherhood journey began in October 2022 with the birth of her son, Moses Morgan, a joyous event she shared with her followers on Instagram.

The Reason for Departure

According to TV Blackbox, the reason behind Kendall’s decision to leave the network is not redundancy but unsuccessful contract negotiations. She has been a regular face on Queensland television, presenting the 4pm News bulletin and earning recognition for her professionalism and charm.

Despite the bittersweet departure, Kendall is optimistic about her future endeavors. Her announcement was met with a flood of support and well-wishes from celebrity friends and colleagues, affirming her standing in the industry and her ability to venture into the next phase of her career with confidence.