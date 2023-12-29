en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Kendall Gilding Bids Goodbye to Channel Seven After 12-Year Tenure

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 10:26 am EST
Kendall Gilding Bids Goodbye to Channel Seven After 12-Year Tenure

After captivating viewers in Queensland with her charisma and expert news delivery for over a decade, Kendall Gilding, a veteran presenter for Channel Seven, has announced her decision to bid adieu to the network. This marks the end of a 12-year-long association, a journey that saw Kendall evolve from a budding journalist into an acclaimed newsreader.

A New Chapter

Breaking the news on her Instagram account, Kendall shared a collage of her professional journey at Channel Seven, revealing her last day on the network to be a Friday. She will be anchoring the 6pm news throughout the week leading up to her departure. The 32-year-old presenter described her decision as a ‘radical step of bravery’, choosing to dismiss it as a ‘moment of insanity’.

Not a Full-Time Motherhood Call

Addressing the assumptions, Kendall clarified that her departure from the media space is not to embrace full-time motherhood. She emphasized her readiness to work harder than ever in 2024. Kendall’s motherhood journey began in October 2022 with the birth of her son, Moses Morgan, a joyous event she shared with her followers on Instagram.

The Reason for Departure

According to TV Blackbox, the reason behind Kendall’s decision to leave the network is not redundancy but unsuccessful contract negotiations. She has been a regular face on Queensland television, presenting the 4pm News bulletin and earning recognition for her professionalism and charm.

Despite the bittersweet departure, Kendall is optimistic about her future endeavors. Her announcement was met with a flood of support and well-wishes from celebrity friends and colleagues, affirming her standing in the industry and her ability to venture into the next phase of her career with confidence.

0
Australia World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 26 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
34 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
49 seconds
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
1 min
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app