Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Sets Sights on Pinjin Project Targets Amid Rising Gold Prices

With gold prices soaring, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining is gearing up to drill-test new gold targets at its Pinjin Project in Western Australia's goldfields, marking a significant step in its exploration efforts. This move comes as the company completed an advanced geophysical reinterpretation of the area, uncovering several promising targets within the Laverton Tectonic Zone, known for its rich gold mineralization. Managing Director Matt Painter emphasizes the potential for discovering shallow gold deposits suitable for open pit mining.

Expanding Exploration Horizons

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining's recent interpretation efforts have not only refined existing targets but also identified new ones, such as Wessex and Harbour Lights, slated for aircore drilling. These areas exhibit signs of extensive gold mineralization, which could extend along strike and reach the tenement boundaries. This phase of exploration is part of a broader strategy to systematically explore the Pinjin project, including the submission of two new exploration license applications within the Pinjin Mining Centre. The company's objective is to delineate shallow, easily accessible gold mineralization that could potentially feed nearby gold mills.

Strategic Approach to Uncover Gold Deposits

The company's approach combines geophysical analysis with historical data to prioritize drilling targets. This method has led to the identification of parallel target zones that may host significant gold deposits. By focusing on structural and geophysical targets throughout the Pinjin area, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining aims to unlock the potential of this region. The upcoming drill program is not just about expanding the known extents of gold mineralization but also about testing the geological theories that have guided the recent