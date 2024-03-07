Kalgoorlie-Boulder Residents Assured of Accurate Water Bills with New Digital Meters Rollout

The principal WA water supplier, Water Corp, has initiated a significant upgrade in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, replacing 14,000 water meters with advanced digital technology to ensure billing accuracy. This move comes after residents expressed concerns over increased water bills following the meter upgrade. Water Corp has confirmed the new meters' precision and addressed the reasons behind the perceived bill changes, attributing them to a tiered pricing system and the enhanced accuracy of the new devices.

Advertisment

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

As of October, the Kalgoorlie-Boulder region has seen the installation of 8,250 new water meters. These devices incorporate the latest metering and communication technologies, touted for their reliability and precision. Water Corp asserts that these meters have undergone extensive testing to guarantee their accuracy under local conditions, ensuring that customers can have full confidence in the fairness and accuracy of their charges. The technology aims not only to provide precise measurements but also to facilitate better water management and conservation efforts in the region.

Understanding Bill Variations

Advertisment

Water Corp explains that the recent variations in water bills can be attributed to several factors, including the transition to a tiered pricing system and the occasional need for estimated billing. In Western Australia, water prices are structured in tiers that reflect the volume of water used, encouraging conservation. Some customers may have experienced bill increases due to moving into a higher pricing tier based on their annual water usage. Additionally, estimated bills may be issued when actual meter readings cannot be obtained, which are adjusted once actual data is available. The new meters are expected to minimize the need for estimations, providing more consistent and accurate billing.

Customer Support and Transition

Water Corp has established a dedicated team to assist Kalgoorlie-Boulder residents with inquiries related to their water bills and the new metering system. Customers experiencing discrepancies or seeking clarification on their bills are encouraged to contact this support team for resolution. Furthermore, all customers will reset to the lowest pricing tier at the start of the annual billing cycle in August, potentially lowering their water expenses. This transition period is crucial for both Water Corp and the residents as they adapt to the new technology and its implications on water usage and billing.

The rollout of digital water meters in Kalgoorlie-Boulder marks a significant step towards modernizing water management and billing systems in the region. With the promise of enhanced accuracy and efficiency, residents can look forward to a more transparent and fair billing process, while also contributing to the sustainable use of water resources. As the community and Water Corp navigate this transition, the focus remains on ensuring customer satisfaction and environmental stewardship.