Australia

Kalgoorlie-Boulder Crowned Cheapest and Most Profitable Regional Market for Homebuyers and Investors in Australia

Kalgoorlie-Boulder emerges as a beacon of affordability and investment potential in Australia's regional property scene, setting a new benchmark for 2024.

Geeta Pillai
Revealing an unprecedented surge in housing affordability and investment potential, the latest CoreLogic Regional Market Update positions Kalgoorlie-Boulder at the zenith of Australia's regional property markets. As of February 2024, this Western Australian gem boasts the lowest median dwelling value among the country's largest 50 non-capital urban areas, combined with a strong allure for property investors seeking profitable rental opportunities.

Affordability Meets Investment Potential

In an era where housing affordability dominates national conversations, Kalgoorlie-Boulder emerges as a beacon of hope. With a median dwelling value of $340,505, it not only offers a refuge for those escaping the metropolitan price surge but also presents a fertile ground for investors. The dual appeal of affordability and investment viability underscores a unique market dynamic, where the interests of homebuyers and investors converge, fostering a vibrant and sustainable community.

Comparative Market Analysis

Contrasting sharply with the rest of Australia's regional markets, Kalgoorlie-Boulder's positioning is remarkable. For context, a recent sale in Merredin, WA, saw a three-bedroom house needing significant repairs and containing asbestos go for just $22,000, spotlighting the extremities within the regional housing sector. While such instances highlight the lower end of the market, they also accentuate Kalgoorlie-Boulder's balanced offering of affordability, quality, and investment potential.

Looking Forward

As the regional housing landscape continues to evolve, Kalgoorlie-Boulder's dual appeal is expected to attract a diverse demographic. From first-time buyers to seasoned investors, the city's property market promises a blend of low entry costs and high rental yields, setting a benchmark for other regional centres. This emerging trend not only revitalizes local economies but also hints at a broader shift towards regional living, driven by affordability and quality of life.

As we gaze into the future, Kalgoorlie-Boulder stands out as a pivotal example of how regional markets can adapt and thrive. Its unique combination of affordability and profitability for both homebuyers and investors sets a promising precedent, encouraging a reevaluation of regional living's potential benefits. Amidst a changing real estate landscape, Kalgoorlie-Boulder not only offers a sanctuary for those seeking refuge from city chaos but also a lucrative platform for investors, heralding a new era in Australia’s regional property market.

