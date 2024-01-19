Kalgoorlie-Boulder Businesses Face Closure Threat Amid Devastating Blackout

Caught in the throes of a devastating blackout, businesses in Kalgoorlie-Boulder are grappling with significant financial hardships. The recent power outage has inflicted substantial losses, prompting some business owners to contemplate permanent closure due to the spiraling costs of discarded food, replacement products, missed revenue, and ongoing staff expenses. The situation has cast a pall of uncertainty over the local business landscape, with some establishments remaining shuttered despite the restoration of power.

Facing the Darkness: The Impact of the Blackout

The powerful blow dealt by the blackout has left more than a financial dent. The loss of power disrupted essential services, pushing the community to its limits. The blackout affected over 20,000 homes and businesses, forcing closures, disrupting water supply, severing internet connections, and grinding fuel stations to a halt. Residents found themselves battling extreme temperatures, dealing with food spoilage, and wrestling with escalating financial losses. The impact was so severe that it triggered contemplation of closure among some business owners.

A Community in the Dark: Power Restoration and Uncertainty

Western Power worked tirelessly to restore power to the Goldfields region of Western Australia, yet Kalgoorlie remained ensnared in darkness due to significant damage to the main transmission line. The community was left bracing for power outages expected to last up to a week. This prolonged period without power has left businesses on shaky ground, with the ripple effects of the blackout causing deep-seated financial woes.

Voices from the Ground: Advocacy and Frustration

Simone de Been, Chief Executive of the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI), paints a somber picture, describing the mood among business owners as 'depressed' and 'flat.' The KBCCI continues to advocate for reliable power in the region, their efforts a beacon of hope amidst the struggles. Yet, the increased compensation for residents offers scant consolation to businesses forced to claim on their insurance, a move that could potentially lead to higher premiums. The blackout's fallout was further exacerbated by the loss of phone services, leading to a communication gap that fuelled misinformation and panic within the community.