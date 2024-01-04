en English
Accidents

Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Perth Bushfire: A Tale of Fire, Rescue, and Community Spirit

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Two juveniles, a boy and a girl, are in custody in connection to a significant bushfire that engulfed the southern suburbs of Perth. The fire started in the bushland near Ranford Road and Lake Road in Champion Lakes, leading authorities to issue a bushfire watch and act alert around 3 pm on Wednesday. The alert level was subsequently downgraded to advice status by 5.40 pm.

Witness Accounts and Arrests

Witnesses reported seeing the boy with matches at the scene of the fire before he was apprehended. The girl was arrested at a nearby home shortly after. Police confirmed these arrests and stated that the juveniles are assisting with their ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed at this point.

Heroic Rescue Amidst the Fire

In the thick of the fire, a local resident and her son courageously rescued two dogs from an adjacent property, braving dense smoke and challenging conditions. The owner of the dogs expressed her profound gratitude towards the neighbours for their act of bravery in saving her pets.

Firefighters Tackle Separate Incident

Simultaneously, firefighters were seen addressing a separate incident involving an air conditioning unit catching fire at a Chicken Treat restaurant. Bunnings workers were on hand to assist with traffic control during this incident.

The bushfire, which moved westward and spanned an area of 5 hectares, necessitated aerial support to be brought under control, as per the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

