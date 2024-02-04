Jordan Eyes Australian Investment; Tensions Rise in Jerusalem and Yemen; Turkey Mourns Post-Quake

In a bid to bolster tourism, economic, and industrial sectors in Aqaba, Jordan's Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Deputy Chairman, Hamza Hajj Hassan, engaged in a conversation with the Australian ambassador to Jordan, Bernard Lynch, last Sunday. Hajj Hassan highlighted ASEZA's investment incentives and benefits, noting Aqaba's strategic location and Jordan's free trade agreements as significant advantages for investors. The focus was particularly on attracting Australian investment in green hydrogen projects and tourism, with proposals for direct flights between Aqaba and Australia. Also, the idea of simplified entry for Australian tourists was put forth to promote Jordan's 'Golden Triangle' of tourism - Aqaba, Wadi Rum, and Petra. Lynch acknowledged the potential for Australian investment in Jordan, particularly in tourism, commerce, and green energy sectors, including a green hydrogen project by Australian company FFI.

Palestinian Ministry Condemns Attack on Abbot

In another development, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned an attack by Jewish extremists on Abbot Nikodemus Schnabel in Jerusalem. The act, which involved insulting and spitting upon the abbot, was captured on video and widely shared on social media. The two attackers have since been detained and placed under house arrest. The incident has drawn condemnation from various officials, including Israel's Foreign Minister and Germany's ambassador to Israel, and is viewed as a reflection of increasing tensions and incitement by certain Israeli political figures.

Yemen: Houthis Vow Retaliation

Meanwhile, in Yemen, the Houthi militia has pledged retaliation following joint US and British airstrikes targeting 36 Houthi positions in response to the group's Red Sea attacks. These airstrikes aimed to disrupt the Houthi militia's capabilities to conduct attacks that threaten international and commercial shipping, as well as naval vessels. The Houthi military spokesman reported that the capital Sanaa and other areas were targeted, emphasizing their continued support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amidst an ongoing conflict.

Turkey Mourns Earthquake Victims

Lastly, Turkey is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country's southeastern provinces, claiming over 53,000 lives. This disaster, the deadliest in modern Turkish history, has left millions questioning the resilience of their communities to such natural catastrophes.