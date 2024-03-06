Joondalup City Ramps Up Efforts to Remove Asbestos from Hillarys Dog Beach Amid Health Concerns

Following reports in November 2021 of asbestos material sightings at Hillarys Dog Beach, the City of Joondalup has intensified its collaboration with a specialist contractor to address the pressing environmental and public health issue. Traces of asbestos, likely remnants of beach shacks demolished in the 1970s, have raised concerns among local residents and authorities. The city's proactive stance aims to mitigate health risks while ensuring the beloved beach remains a safe haven for dog owners and their pets.

Historical Context and Immediate Actions

Once dotted with beach shacks constructed primarily from asbestos sheeting, this section of the coastline has become a point of concern due to erosion uncovering these dangerous materials. The demolition of these structures in the 1970s, with some materials buried on-site, has led to the current situation where wind and wave action is exposing potentially hazardous asbestos fragments. To combat this, the city has embarked on a comprehensive plan, involving regular inspections, hand-picking removals of the fragments, and engaging consultants for an asbestos-containing material preliminary assessment. Findings from this assessment in 2022 have shown the fragments to be generally bonded and weathered, yet in good condition, prompting ongoing removal efforts into 2023 to stabilize the foreshore dune.

Risk Assessment and Community Response

The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation has advised the city that the risk to human health from these asbestos fragments is low. Nevertheless, Joondalup Mayor Albert Jacob has emphasized the city's commitment to developing an ongoing site management plan, based on recommendations from DWER. This plan includes remedial works and the installation of warning signage around affected areas. Residents and beachgoers are urged to stick to existing pathways, avoid dune areas, and report any sightings of potential asbestos-containing material. The community's awareness and proactive engagement, including concerns raised at the city's annual general meeting by resident Mitch Sideris, highlight the importance of transparency and public education in managing environmental health risks.

Looking Forward: Management Plans and Public Safety

In response to the community's concerns, the city has outlined its strategy for a safer Hillarys Dog Beach. This strategy involves not only immediate remedial actions but also a long-term management plan to prevent future risks. With over 2.7 tonnes of asbestos material removed in the past two years, the city's efforts reflect a significant commitment to environmental health and public safety. As the management plan unfolds, the city continues to encourage public vigilance and reporting, ensuring that Hillarys Dog Beach remains a cherished spot for recreational activities without compromising health and safety.

The initiative by the City of Joondalup to tackle the asbestos issue head-on demonstrates a responsive and responsible approach to environmental management and public health. As the situation at Hillarys Dog Beach continues to evolve, the city's efforts to engage with the community and prioritize safety offer a model for addressing similar environmental challenges elsewhere.