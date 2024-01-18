en English
Australia

Jonathan LaPaglia Revs Up for Paramount+ Reboot of ‘Top Gear’

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
Renowned actor Jonathan LaPaglia, celebrated for his role in the hit reality show Australian Survivor, has been signed up for the Paramount+ revamp of Top Gear, a popular motoring series. LaPaglia, joining forces with Beau Ryan of The Amazing Race fame, and YouTube celebrity Blair Joscelyne, is set to bring his fervor for automobiles to the screen in this reboot of the BBC reality series.

Revving Up For a New Adventure

LaPaglia, a dedicated motoring enthusiast, has already filmed parts of the series in South America and expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture. The series, which promises viewers a comprehensive exploration of cutting-edge car technology, first aired in 2008 on SBS before moving to Channel Nine in 2010. The latest eight-part series is slated for release on Paramount+ later this year.

A Busy Year for LaPaglia

Alongside his involvement in Top Gear, LaPaglia is also preparing for the upcoming season of Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels. The season, which will air on January 29 on Channel 10 and 10Play, is set in Samoa and will delve into the dynamic themes of ‘rule makers and rule breakers’.

Diversifying His Portfolio

Adding to his impressive portfolio, LaPaglia is currently sharing screen space with Asher Keddie in the Binge drama Strife. This year seems to be a busy one for LaPaglia, and fans have a lot to look forward to from the versatile actor-turned-motoring-enthusiast.

Australia Automotive
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

