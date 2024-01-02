en English
Australia

John Pilger: The Passing of a Trailblazing Journalist and Filmmaker

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
John Pilger, an acclaimed Australian journalist and filmmaker, has died at the age of 84. Known for his unflinching and meticulous reportage, Pilger illuminated the darkest corners of the global political landscape. His fearless journalism and advocacy for human rights and justice have left an indelible mark on the field of journalism and international discourse.

A Legacy of Groundbreaking Journalism

Pilger’s career spanned over six decades, during which he covered some of the most critical geopolitical events. His work as a foreign correspondent took him to the heart of the Vietnam War, the turmoil in the United States during the 1960s and 1970s, and the atrocities committed under Pol Pot’s regime in Cambodia. Pilger’s coverage of the latter, encapsulated in his documentary ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia’, played a significant role in bringing global attention to the Cambodian genocide orchestrated by Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge militia.

A Fearless Advocate for Justice

Beyond his historical work, Pilger remained actively engaged in contemporary issues, most notably advocating for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. His criticism of Western foreign policy, particularly that of the US and Britain, was consistently forthright and unabashed. Pilger was also a vocal critic of the treatment of Indigenous Australians, further demonstrating his unwavering commitment to justice for oppressed populations.

Remembering John Pilger

Pilger’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from various corners of the globe. His fearless truth-telling, advocacy for the unheard and occupied, and his unyielding commitment to justice have been universally acknowledged. Among those who paid tribute to Pilger were WikiLeaks, former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, ABC broadcaster Phillip Adams, journalist and author Quentin Dempster, and Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters. The world of journalism has lost a trailblazer, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who strive to unveil the truth.

Australia International Affairs Obituary
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

