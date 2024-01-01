en English
John Pilger: A Renowned Journalist and a Cherished Father

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
John Pilger: A Renowned Journalist and a Cherished Father

In a world where journalism is often viewed through the lens of global impact, it’s easy to forget the intimate roles these figures play in their personal lives. Renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, who passed away at the age of 84 in London, was not just an icon in the industry but also an adored father and grandfather to his family. A man of numerous accolades and international recognition, Pilger’s work spanned decades, covering conflicts in Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Biafra, and speaking out against power while advocating for the marginalized.

A Life Dedicated to Journalism

John Pilger was born on October 9, 1939, to parents deeply committed to social justice—a trait that would greatly influence his career. He started his journalistic journey by establishing a successful school newspaper during his time at Bondi Public School. He later became a prominent figure in the industry, known for his fearless truth-telling and criticism of western foreign policy. His career was marked by his polemical style, which often divided the journalistic world, yet undeniably shed light on lesser-known parts of the world and on Australia’s troubled history with its Indigenous population.

An Icon Remembered

Despite his polarizing professional persona, Pilger was remembered fondly by his family as a cherished father and grandfather. They highlighted the warm, intimate role he played within his family, creating a stark contrast to the public image of the acclaimed journalist recognized worldwide. Pilger’s work in documentary filmmaking, which included over 50 films, exposed abuses of power by governments and large corporations. His documentaries, like ‘The Dirty War On The NHS’ and ‘The Coming War On China’, resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, earning him awards and praise from colleagues and public figures.

Legacy Lives On

John Pilger’s passing marks the end of an era in journalism. His fearless approach to reporting, his dedication to speaking truth to power, and his commitment to highlighting the plight of the marginalized have left an indelible mark on the field. Pilger’s legacy is a testament to his lifetime of work—a beacon for aspiring journalists. His death, while a significant loss, underscores the powerful impact of his work, shaping the narrative of global journalism while serving as an intimate figure within his family.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

