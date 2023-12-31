John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice

Esteemed Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, passed away on December 30, 2023, at the age of 84. His loss was mourned by his family and fans worldwide, who remember him for his groundbreaking career in journalism that spanned several decades and crossed continents.

A Career Built on Courage and Compassion

Pilger’s career began in 1969 at ITV’s Granada Television and he went on to create over 50 documentaries, including ‘The Quiet Mutiny’ and ‘Year Zero: the Silent Death of Cambodia’. His work was celebrated worldwide for its distinctive editorial voice and campaigning journalism. Pilger’s fearless and compassionate approach to journalism took him from the heart of the Vietnam War to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and eventually to the brutal aftermath of dictator Pol Pot’s rule in Cambodia.

Unveiling Hidden Truths

His documentary ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia’ shed light on the U.S. bombing of Cambodia in the 1970s and the subsequent brutality of Pol Pot’s regime, revealing information that had previously been concealed. It was this relentless pursuit of truth, this drive to uncover hidden agendas and challenge established power structures that marked his work. In Britain, his documentary on the victims of the thalidomide scandal amplified the voices of children born with malformations due to the drug prescribed to their mothers during pregnancy.

A Legacy of Truth and Justice

Pilger’s journalistic legacy is one of truth and justice. His work, which included investigations into the plight of Aboriginal Australians, American and British foreign policy, and the motives of big business, resonated deeply with a global audience. His reports and documentaries stand as testaments to his unwavering commitment to challenging the powerful and giving voice to the voiceless. Pilger is survived by his long-term partner, journalist Yvonne Roberts, and his two children, Sam and Zoe, who remember him as ‘the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad, and partner.’