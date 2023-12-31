en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice

Esteemed Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, passed away on December 30, 2023, at the age of 84. His loss was mourned by his family and fans worldwide, who remember him for his groundbreaking career in journalism that spanned several decades and crossed continents.

A Career Built on Courage and Compassion

Pilger’s career began in 1969 at ITV’s Granada Television and he went on to create over 50 documentaries, including ‘The Quiet Mutiny’ and ‘Year Zero: the Silent Death of Cambodia’. His work was celebrated worldwide for its distinctive editorial voice and campaigning journalism. Pilger’s fearless and compassionate approach to journalism took him from the heart of the Vietnam War to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and eventually to the brutal aftermath of dictator Pol Pot’s rule in Cambodia.

Unveiling Hidden Truths

His documentary ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia’ shed light on the U.S. bombing of Cambodia in the 1970s and the subsequent brutality of Pol Pot’s regime, revealing information that had previously been concealed. It was this relentless pursuit of truth, this drive to uncover hidden agendas and challenge established power structures that marked his work. In Britain, his documentary on the victims of the thalidomide scandal amplified the voices of children born with malformations due to the drug prescribed to their mothers during pregnancy.

A Legacy of Truth and Justice

Pilger’s journalistic legacy is one of truth and justice. His work, which included investigations into the plight of Aboriginal Australians, American and British foreign policy, and the motives of big business, resonated deeply with a global audience. His reports and documentaries stand as testaments to his unwavering commitment to challenging the powerful and giving voice to the voiceless. Pilger is survived by his long-term partner, journalist Yvonne Roberts, and his two children, Sam and Zoe, who remember him as ‘the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad, and partner.’

0
Australia Obituary
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Harry Potter Event at Victoria's Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell

By Salman Khan

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident ...
heart comment 0
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood
Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Latest Headlines
World News
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
1 min
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
3 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
4 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
6 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
7 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
11 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
11 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
11 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app