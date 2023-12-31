en English
Australia

John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:00 am EST
John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice

John Pilger, the renowned Australian journalist and filmmaker, has passed away at 84 in London, leaving behind an immense legacy of challenging mainstream narratives and advocating for social justice. His family announced his passing through a platform referred to as ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, describing him as a loved figure, a cherished dad, grandad, and partner.

Unwavering Commitment to Journalism

Pilger’s career was marked by a tenacious dedication to uncovering the truth and amplifying the voices of the underrepresented. From working as a foreign correspondent for Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper to directing over 50 documentaries, his work has been celebrated worldwide. His critical stance on Western foreign policy, the treatment of Indigenous Australians, and the ulterior motives of big businesses have earned him recognition as a fearless advocate for human rights.

Accolades and Recognitions

Throughout his illustrious career, Pilger received numerous awards for his journalism and documentary work, including an Emmy and a BAFTA. His ground-breaking documentaries such as ‘The Quiet Mutiny,’ exploring US soldiers in the Vietnam War, and ‘Year Zero: the Silent Death of Cambodia,’ recounting the aftermath of the Cambodian genocide, have left a lasting impact on the field.

Remembering John Pilger

Pilger’s passing has been met with a wave of tributes from colleagues, fellow journalists, and public figures. His children, Sam and Zoe, both writers, expressed their heartbreak and pride in their father. Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director, called him a ‘giant of campaigning journalism,’ while the likes of Martha Gellhorn and Noam Chomsky celebrated his work. As we remember John Pilger, his tireless dedication to journalism and relentless pursuit of the truth continues to inspire many, leaving an indelible mark on society. His death marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a campaigning journalist will continue to resonate for generations to come.

Australia Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

