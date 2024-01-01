en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

The world of journalism and documentary filmmaking has suffered a significant loss with the passing of John Pilger, the influential Australian writer and filmmaker known for his bold and fearless reporting. Pilger passed away at the age of 84 in London, leaving behind a legacy marked by a relentless pursuit of truth and advocacy for human rights and justice.

Unrelenting Voice Against Injustice

Pilger’s career spanned decades and was marked by his coverage of some of the most significant global events. He gained international attention for his reports on the horrors of Pol Pot’s regime in Cambodia, and his documentaries, such as ‘Year Zero’ and ‘Death of a Nation: The Timor Conspiracy,’ are etched in the annals of exemplary investigative journalism. His candid speech and sharp criticism of the deceitful practices of mainstream media earned him numerous accolades, including BAFTAs.

Advocate of the Marginalized

Pilger was not just an award-winning journalist and filmmaker but also an outspoken advocate for the oppressed. He was recognized for his unwavering support for the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza. His reporting on the plight of Aboriginal Australians shed light on their struggles, sparking international conversations on their rights and the Australian government’s treatment of these indigenous people.

Legacy of Courageous Journalism

The news of Pilger’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from various public figures and colleagues, validating his significant contributions to journalism and documentary filmmaking. Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, praised Pilger as a ‘giant of campaigning journalism’ who offered viewers a rare level of analysis and opinion in mainstream television. His fearless reporting and dedication to uncovering truth have left an indelible mark on the field of journalism, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists.

0
Australia Human Rights
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emergency Warning Issued for Unpredictable Bushfire in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Truck Driver Charged in Catastrophic Freight Train Derailment on Barrier Highway

By Geeta Pillai

Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer's Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Alley Keyboardist Apologizes for Shoplifting During New Zealand Tour

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conserv ...
@Australia · 11 mins
Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conserv ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured
Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region

By Geeta Pillai

Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region
Rain Threatens to Disrupt High Voltage BBL Clash Between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers

By Salman Khan

Rain Threatens to Disrupt High Voltage BBL Clash Between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers
Abbie Chatfield Rings in New Year with Sausage Sizzle Sandwich and Bold Fashion Statement

By BNN Correspondents

Abbie Chatfield Rings in New Year with Sausage Sizzle Sandwich and Bold Fashion Statement
Latest Headlines
World News
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
33 seconds
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
5 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
8 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
8 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
8 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
10 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
12 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
12 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
12 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
33 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
37 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
55 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app