Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates

A recent report from ANZ-Indeed has revealed a marginal upswing in job advertisements in December, with a month-on-month increase of 0.1%. This, however, follows a significant slump between August and November. Despite this minor surge, there was a notable 10% decrease in original terms month-on-month, largely due to the expected decrease in recruitment activities over the holiday season.

ABS Vacancy Data Paints a Stable Picture

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) job vacancy data offers a different perspective, suggesting that the job market has managed to avoid a sharp downturn. Vacancies declined by a mere 0.7% quarterly in November. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed people stood at 0.68, a figure twice the level seen before the pandemic took hold.

Unemployment Forecast for 2024

The forecast for 2024 hints at a modest rise in unemployment. Despite the minor uptick in job advertisements, competition for vacancies is intensifying. Demand for workers remains 17.4% lower than December 2022, highlighting the ongoing challenges that the labour market faces amid economic uncertainties.

Year-on-Year Drop in Job Ads

Data from Indeed shows a significant 14.9% year-on-year decrease in job advertisements for 2023. This decrease is spread across various occupational categories, affecting roughly 70% of them. The states of New South Wales and Victoria are the hardest hit, accounting for 80% of this decline. Sectors such as food preparation and service, software development, and personal care were the most affected. However, the therapy and education sectors saw increases, providing some balance to the overall decline. It is important to note that, despite these declines, job advertisements in 80% of occupational categories are still above their pre-pandemic levels.