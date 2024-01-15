en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates

A recent report from ANZ-Indeed has revealed a marginal upswing in job advertisements in December, with a month-on-month increase of 0.1%. This, however, follows a significant slump between August and November. Despite this minor surge, there was a notable 10% decrease in original terms month-on-month, largely due to the expected decrease in recruitment activities over the holiday season.

ABS Vacancy Data Paints a Stable Picture

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) job vacancy data offers a different perspective, suggesting that the job market has managed to avoid a sharp downturn. Vacancies declined by a mere 0.7% quarterly in November. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed people stood at 0.68, a figure twice the level seen before the pandemic took hold.

Unemployment Forecast for 2024

The forecast for 2024 hints at a modest rise in unemployment. Despite the minor uptick in job advertisements, competition for vacancies is intensifying. Demand for workers remains 17.4% lower than December 2022, highlighting the ongoing challenges that the labour market faces amid economic uncertainties.

Year-on-Year Drop in Job Ads

Data from Indeed shows a significant 14.9% year-on-year decrease in job advertisements for 2023. This decrease is spread across various occupational categories, affecting roughly 70% of them. The states of New South Wales and Victoria are the hardest hit, accounting for 80% of this decline. Sectors such as food preparation and service, software development, and personal care were the most affected. However, the therapy and education sectors saw increases, providing some balance to the overall decline. It is important to note that, despite these declines, job advertisements in 80% of occupational categories are still above their pre-pandemic levels.

0
Australia Business Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
37 seconds ago
Overpayment of Life Insurance: The Unseen Burden on White-Collar Australians
Life insurance that is bundled with superannuation has been a financial burden for many Australians who unknowingly pay higher premiums due to automatic classification as blue-collar workers. Super funds typically provide life insurance for all members over 25 with a balance exceeding $6,000. These members have premiums deducted from their super balance unless they choose
Overpayment of Life Insurance: The Unseen Burden on White-Collar Australians
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men's Tennis Player of All Time
5 mins ago
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men's Tennis Player of All Time
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
5 mins ago
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
Santos Clears Legal Hurdle to Construct Pipeline Through Gas Field
44 seconds ago
Santos Clears Legal Hurdle to Construct Pipeline Through Gas Field
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
55 seconds ago
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
1 min ago
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
16 seconds
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
33 seconds
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight
33 seconds
Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
35 seconds
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
44 seconds
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return
48 seconds
Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl: A Fusion of Sports and Polynesian Culture
51 seconds
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl: A Fusion of Sports and Polynesian Culture
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
55 seconds
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
UCLA Bruins Break Losing Streak with a 73-61 Victory Over Washington
57 seconds
UCLA Bruins Break Losing Streak with a 73-61 Victory Over Washington
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
46 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app