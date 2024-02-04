Jiumaojiu International Goes Franchising; Meituan CEO Takes Charge

Chinese mainland restaurant chain operator, Jiumaojiu International, has laid out a strategic plan to implement a franchise model for its sub-brands, Tai Er Sauerkraut Fish and Shandeshanwaimian Suantang Hot Pot. The company, boasting a global presence with over 700 locations, has already set this model into motion for the Tai Er brand in several regions including Xinjiang, Xizang, and Taiwan, as well as significant transportation hubs in mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand.

Franchising: A Strategic Move

The move towards franchising is a calculated attempt to boost the expansion and regional penetration of Jiumaojiu's brands. By leveraging partner expertise and networks, the company aims to minimize operational risks that are often associated with a self-operation model. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the recent launch of four Tai Er shops in Hong Kong in December.

Jiumaojiu's Balanced Approach

While franchising may be the way forward for Jiumaojiu's Tai Er and Shandeshanwaimian brands, the company will continue to focus on self-operating its other brands. This balanced approach demonstrates Jiumaojiu's strategy of growth while managing risk.

Meituan's CEO Steps Up

In a related development, Meituan CEO Wang Xing is taking direct control of the company's drone delivery and overseas business units. This significant move comes as part of the company's largest overhaul in recent years. The decision is aimed at revitalizing growth and confronting stiff competition within the domestic market. Wang Xing plans to consolidate various business lines to operate more cohesively under the main Meituan platform.