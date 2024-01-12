Jetstar Australia Apologizes for Controversial Vietnamese Currency Joke

Jetstar Australia, a popular low-cost airline and a subsidiary of the aviation giant Qantas, has issued a public apology for an inappropriate social media post that sparked controversy both in the Vietnamese community and among international audiences. The post in question, which was shared on the company’s Facebook page, made light of the Vietnamese currency, referred to as the ‘dong.’

Controversial Post Sparks Backlash

The now-deleted Facebook post included a remark about finding the name of the currency ‘objectively funny.’ It also made a quip about the prospect of becoming a millionaire in dong with just $65. This attempt at humor, however, was not well received by the audience. Many found the joke ‘unacceptable’ and ‘tone-deaf,’ leading to a significant backlash against the airline.

Public Outrage and Accusations of Racial Insensitivity

Comments flooded Jetstar’s Facebook page, expressing outrage over the perceived insensitivity of the post. Some users went as far as to accuse the airline of ‘racial hatred.’ Many stated they would cease to fly with Jetstar as a result of the incident. One quoted user expressed their disappointment, stating that this behavior was not expected from a reputed airline like Jetstar.

Jetstar’s Response and Apology

In response to the public outcry, Jetstar Australia took prompt action by removing the controversial post. The airline also issued an apology on its Facebook page and website. Acknowledging the inappropriate nature of the post, Jetstar expressed deep regret for any offense caused. The airline further stated that it was reviewing its internal processes to prevent such incidents from happening in future. Based in Melbourne, Jetstar operates an extensive network of domestic, regional, and international flights, and has a significant customer base both in Australia and abroad.