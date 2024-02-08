Jessie Reyez Makes Her Highly Anticipated Debut in Australia

This April and May, Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez will make her long-awaited debut in Australia, a tour that promises to be a highlight of the Autumn music scene. Born to Colombian immigrants in Toronto, Reyez's passion for music started early and has led her to collaborate with notable artists like Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and Eminem.

Advertisment

A Star on the Rise

Jessie Reyez, known for her powerful vocals and poignant songwriting, has been making waves in the music industry. Her debut album, 'Before Love Came To Kill Us', reached the Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart and has amassed over 2 billion global streams. The album, a testament to her raw talent and emotional depth, showcases her ability to weave compelling narratives through her music.

A Journey Through Music

Advertisment

Reyez's journey in music began in childhood, where she engaged in various forms, including instruments, vocals, and dance. Her passion and dedication led her to collaborate with renowned artists, such as Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa on the hit 'One Kiss'. Her EP 'Being Human In Public' secured her a Grammy nomination, further cementing her place in the industry.

A Debut Tour Down Under

Starting at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Reyez's Australian tour will continue through venues such as Melbourne's Forum, Brisbane's The Tivoli, and Fremantle's Metropolis. The tour will conclude in Auckland at the Tuning Fork. Fans can purchase tickets through Live Nation, with anticipation building for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

As Reyez prepares to share her music with Australian and New Zealand audiences for the first time, her story serves as a reminder of the power of passion and perseverance. With her unique voice and compelling narratives, she continues to captivate listeners worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

In the words of Reyez herself, "Music became my therapy, and I just never stopped." As she embarks on this new chapter in her career, fans can look forward to an emotional rollercoaster of a performance, filled with raw emotion, powerful storytelling, and unforgettable melodies.