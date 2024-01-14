en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K’gari

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K’gari

It was a regular Sunday morning at the Woralie Creek campground in K’gari, Queensland, when an unsuspecting young girl on a camping holiday with her family had a brush with danger. She was stung by a jellyfish, a seemingly ordinary event that soon escalated into a severe allergic reaction, turning a leisurely vacation into a race against time.

Rising Tides Pose a Challenge

The incident occurred around 9am. However, due to the prevailing high tides, paramedics were unable to reach the distressed child. The dramatic shift from a carefree holiday morning to a challenging rescue operation highlighted the unpredictable nature of the natural environment.

RACQ LifeFlight: A Lifeline in the Sky

With terrestrial rescue efforts thwarted by the tides, the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to action. In an impressive display of coordinated efforts, the LifeFlight team reached the location, successfully airlifted the young girl, and rushed her toward the medical assistance she urgently needed.

Unidentified Jellyfish and a Fight for Life

By approximately 10am, the child was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital, where she was admitted in a serious condition. Mystery still surrounds the type of jellyfish responsible for the sting. As the young girl continues her battle against the severe allergic reaction, researchers are left with unanswered questions regarding the identity of the jellyfish and its potential threat to other unsuspecting swimmers.

In the face of the unknown, the story serves as a stark reminder of the untamed aspects of nature, the importance of prompt emergency response, and the resilience of a young girl whose holiday took a perilous turn.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
31 seconds ago
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
In Melbourne Park, the Australian Open set the stage for a riveting display of tennis on its inaugural day. The tournament, in its 112th edition, broke tradition by commencing on a Sunday, transforming the Grand Slam into a 15-day event. A Historic Start with Kamilla Rakhimova On a day marked by gusty winds and increasing
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
25 mins ago
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
25 mins ago
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
10 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
13 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
24 mins ago
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
31 seconds
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
36 seconds
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
50 seconds
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
50 seconds
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
52 seconds
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
1 min
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
1 min
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
1 min
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
3 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app